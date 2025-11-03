U.S., India strengthen defense ties at 22nd Military Cooperation Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd and India Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit co-chaired the 22nd Military Cooperation Group at USINDOPACOM headquarters in Honolulu, Nov. 3-4, 2025. USINDOPACOM reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)