SWTW Launches Zulu Course

Colonel Joe Lopez, commander of the Special Warfare Training Group, briefs Air Force Special Warfare trainees during the first ever Zulu Course orientation at Chapman Training Annex, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025. The inaugural Zulu Course marks the beginning of a unified training approach for Special Warfare Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Casen Salitore)