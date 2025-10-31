Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SWTW Launches Zulu Course [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SWTW Launches Zulu Course

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Casen Salitore 

    Special Warfare Training Wing

    Colonel Joe Lopez, commander of the Special Warfare Training Group, briefs Air Force Special Warfare trainees during the first ever Zulu Course orientation at Chapman Training Annex, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025. The inaugural Zulu Course marks the beginning of a unified training approach for Special Warfare Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Casen Salitore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 9377478
    VIRIN: 110325-F-RM336-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWTW Launches Zulu Course [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Casen Salitore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SWTW Launches Zulu Course
    SWTW Launches Zulu Course
    SWTW Launches Zulu Course
    SWTW Launches Zulu Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download