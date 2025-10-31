SWTW Launches Zulu Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Davis, commander of the 353rd Special Warfare Training Squadron briefs Air Force Special Warfare trainees during Zulu Course orientation at Chapman Training Annex, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025. The inaugural Zulu Course marks the beginning of a unified training approach for Special Warfare Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Casen Salitore)