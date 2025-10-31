SWTW Launches Zulu Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Special Warfare trainees attend the first ever Zulu Course orientation at Chapman Training Annex, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025. The new course standardizes initial training across multiple AFSPECWAR career fields to enhance interoperability and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Casen Salitore)