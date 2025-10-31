Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search and Rescue Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Search and Rescue Training

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    Lt. Col. Josh Schochemaier of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard relays information from MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft to ground search personnel during a domestic operations search and rescue exercise with unmanned aerial systems (UAS) at Camp Grafton South, near McHenry, N.D. on October 29-30, 2025. The North Dakota Air National Guard partnered with the University of North Dakota Aerospace program and the Benson County (N.D.) Emergency Management to train with unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for use in search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Michael Knodle)

