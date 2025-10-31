Search and Rescue Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Josh Schochemaier of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard relays information from MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft to ground search personnel during a domestic operations search and rescue exercise with unmanned aerial systems (UAS) at Camp Grafton South, near McHenry, N.D. on October 29-30, 2025. The North Dakota Air National Guard partnered with the University of North Dakota Aerospace program and the Benson County (N.D.) Emergency Management to train with unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for use in search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Michael Knodle)