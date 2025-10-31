Search and Rescue Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Danelle Card of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard assists North Dakota State Emergency Management personnel during a domestic operations search and rescue exercise with unmanned aerial systems (UAS) at Camp Grafton South, near McHenry, N.D. on October 29-30, 2025. The North Dakota Air National Guard partnered with the University of North Dakota Aerospace program and the North Dakota Emergency Management Services to train with unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for use in search and rescue operations. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Michael Knodle)