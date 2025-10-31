Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers take a picture in front of the U.S. Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, pose for a photo after a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Oct. 23, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)