Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol [Image 16 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. service members with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, receive coins from U.S. Army Capt. Jordan Holmes and Sgt. 1st Class Zackary Stafford during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Oct. 23, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9376762
    VIRIN: 251023-Z-LK770-1328
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mississippi National Guard service members hold a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    A Mississippi Army National Guard Soldier gets promoted in front of the U.S. Capitol
    A Mississippi Army National Guard Soldier gets promoted in front of the U.S. Capitol
    A Mississippi Army National Guard Soldier gets promoted in front of the U.S. Capitol
    A Mississippi Army National Guard Soldier gets promoted in front of the U.S. Capitol
    A Mississippi Army National Guard Soldier gets promoted in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members have a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members have a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members have a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members have a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Lt. Col. Steven Jackson talks to service members during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Lt. Col. Steven Jackson talks to service members during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Lt. Col. Steven Jackson talks to service members during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Lt. Col. Steven Jackson talks to service members during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Task Force Magnolia Service Members pose for a photo in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Lt. Col. Steven Jackson takes a picture with a Soldier in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers take a picture in front of the U.S. Capitol
    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers look at a phone in Washington, D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSARNG
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download