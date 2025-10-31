Mississippi National Guard service members receive coins during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, receive coins from U.S. Army Capt. Jordan Holmes and Sgt. 1st Class Zackary Stafford during a promotion ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Oct. 23, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)