U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ana Canillas, 163d Operational Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, researches weather conditions and prepares a forecast brief for aircrew members prior to a mission, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025. Weather specialist provide real-time weather data to aircrews that aid in avoiding dangerous conditions providing safer alternatives or weather windows for the MQ-9 Reaper. (U.S. Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)