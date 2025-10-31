Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ana Canillas, 163d Operational Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, researches weather conditions and prepares a forecast brief for aircrew members prior to a mission, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025. Weather specialist provide real-time weather data to aircrews that aid in avoiding dangerous conditions providing safer alternatives or weather windows for the MQ-9 Reaper. (U.S. Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9376609
    VIRIN: 251101-Z-RZ465-1029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.09 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
