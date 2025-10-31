Weather Specialist

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ana Canillas, 163d Operational Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, researches weather conditions and prepares a forecast brief for aircrew members prior to a mission, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Oct. 5, 2025. Weather specialists provide real-time weather data to aircrews that aid in avoiding dangerous conditions providing safer alternatives or weather windows for the MQ-9 Reaper. (U.S. Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
