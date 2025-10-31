Weather Specialist

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ana Canillas, 163d Operational Support Squadron, California Air National Guard, briefs weather conditions to aircrew members from the 196th Attack Squadron, prior to a mission, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025. Weather specialists forecast and assess weather condition that may affect military operations and flight plans contributing to operational risk management and overall mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)