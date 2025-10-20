Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (F&ESGC) Chief Dan Chiapetta addresses Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel during a town hall Oct. 27 at the Navy Inn onboard the air station. Nearly 900 non-mission essential personnel from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Oct. 25 and 26 ahead of one of the strongest hurricanes of the 2025 storm season.