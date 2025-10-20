Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Town Hall [Image 2 of 3]

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (F&ESGC) Chief Dan Chiapetta addresses Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel during a town hall Oct. 27 at the Navy Inn onboard the air station. Nearly 900 non-mission essential personnel from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Oct. 25 and 26 ahead of one of the strongest hurricanes of the 2025 storm season.

