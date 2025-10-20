Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Town Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra ‘Mamasan’ Newman and NAS Pensacola Command Master Chief James Wallace address Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel during a town hall Oct. 27 at the Navy Inn onboard the air station. Nearly 900 non-mission essential personnel from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Oct. 25 and 26 as part of a Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel movement ahead of one of the strongest hurricanes of the 2025 storm season.