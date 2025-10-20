PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Command Master Chief James Wallace addresses Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel during a town hall Oct. 27 at the Navy Inn onboard the air station. Nearly 900 non-mission essential personnel from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Oct. 25 and 26 as part of a Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel movement ahead of one of the strongest hurricanes of the 2025 storm season.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 09:00
|Photo ID:
|9371154
|VIRIN:
|251027-N-GO179-1003
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.