    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Town Hall [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Town Hall

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Command Master Chief James Wallace addresses Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel during a town hall Oct. 27 at the Navy Inn onboard the air station. Nearly 900 non-mission essential personnel from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Oct. 25 and 26 as part of a Naval Station Guantanamo Bay non-mission essential personnel movement ahead of one of the strongest hurricanes of the 2025 storm season.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 09:00
    Photo ID: 9371154
    VIRIN: 251027-N-GO179-1003
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Non-Mission Essential Personnel Town Hall [Image 3 of 3], by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CNRSE #NASP

