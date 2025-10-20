E3B Patrol Lanes 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division studying the terrain features and landmarks on a map for the resection and military maps portion of the E3B on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 27, 2025. Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training for these badges increases soldiers' ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)