E3B Patrol Lanes 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Stocks, a horizontal construction engineer with the 41st Engineer Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, performing a spot report for the E3B’s 10th patrol lane on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 27th. Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training for these badges increases soldiers' ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge.)