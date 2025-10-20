Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E3B Patrol Lanes 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    E3B Patrol Lanes 2025

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Everett Smith, a CBRN officer assigned to the 59th Chemical Company, 10th Mountain Division, decontaminating himself during the chemical and biological operations test in the E3B on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 27, 2025. Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training for these badges increases soldiers' ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 16:02
    Photo ID: 9370628
    VIRIN: 251027-A-WU359-7221
    Resolution: 4105x4418
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Patrol Lanes 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    E3B Patrol Lanes 2025
    E3B Patrol Lanes 2025
    E3B Patrol Lanes 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cohesion
    E3B
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download