E3B Patrol Lanes 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Everett Smith, a CBRN officer assigned to the 59th Chemical Company, 10th Mountain Division, decontaminating himself during the chemical and biological operations test in the E3B on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 27, 2025. Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge tests candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training for these badges increases soldiers' ability to respond more effectively and efficiently which increases readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)