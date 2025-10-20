The beginning stages of an aircraft heritage display to represent the aircraft flown under the history of the 916th Air Refueling Wing, on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2025 15:43
|Photo ID:
|9369786
|VIRIN:
|190806-F-AU266-1002
|Resolution:
|3489x2326
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Display Marks 25th Birthday of the 916 ARW [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.