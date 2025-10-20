Heritage Display Marks 25th Birthday of the 916 ARW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 08.06.2019 Courtesy Photo 916th Air Refueling Wing

The beginning stages of an aircraft heritage display to represent the aircraft flown under the history of the 916th Air Refueling Wing, on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight)