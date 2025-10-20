Heritage Display Marks 25th Birthday of the 916 ARW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 09.03.2019 Courtesy Photo 916th Air Refueling Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Craig McPike, 916th Air Refueling Wing commander, poses with members of the 916th Maintenance Squadron on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 3, 2019. 916 MXS members constructed the stands for the aircraft heritage display outside the 916 ARW wing building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight)