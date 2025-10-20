TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska — Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Task Force Bethel remove debris and waterlogged insulation from buildings at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2025. In the wake of Typhoon Halong, AKOM members are on the ground in western Alaska laying the groundwork for recovery operations in affected communities. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9369529
|VIRIN:
|251024-Z-A3507-1002
|Resolution:
|2587x3622
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.