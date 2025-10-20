AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska — Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Task Force Bethel remove debris and waterlogged insulation from buildings at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2025. In the wake of Typhoon Halong, AKOM members are on the ground in western Alaska laying the groundwork for recovery operations in affected communities. (Courtesy photo)