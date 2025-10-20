Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response [Image 1 of 5]

    AKOM continues recovery efforts during Operation Halong Response

    TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    TUNTUTULIAK, Alaska — Alaska Organized Militia members assigned to Task Force Bethel remove debris and waterlogged insulation from buildings at Tuntutuliak, Alaska, Oct. 24, 2025. In the wake of Typhoon Halong, AKOM members are on the ground in western Alaska laying the groundwork for recovery operations in affected communities. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.25.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 9369526
    VIRIN: 251024-Z-A3507-1003
    Resolution: 2621x1872
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, US
    Domestic Operations
    alaska national guard
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

