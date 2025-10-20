Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni practices energy resilience during exercise Active Shield 26 [Image 6 of 7]

    MCAS Iwakuni practices energy resilience during exercise Active Shield 26

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Landon Stahl, an expeditionary fuels technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native to Kokomo, Indiana, speaks over a radio during exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield highlights the enduring partnership between MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-defense Force by training together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 10.25.2025 18:28
    Photo ID: 9369524
    VIRIN: 251022-M-XY994-2036
    Resolution: 6536x4357
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, MCAS Iwakuni practices energy resilience during exercise Active Shield 26 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Siwan Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Refuel
    Stronger Together
    IndoPacific
    Bilateral Readiness
    MCAS Iwakuni
    AS26

