MCAS Iwakuni practices energy resilience during exercise Active Shield 26

Hiroyasu Sadamitsu, a master labor contractor with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, refuels a generator during exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield highlights the enduring partnership between MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-defense Force by training together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2025 18:28
|Photo ID:
|9369521
|VIRIN:
|251022-M-XY994-2020
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
