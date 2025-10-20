MCAS Iwakuni practices energy resilience during exercise Active Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A counter displays the amount of fuel being supplied into a generator during exercise Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield highlights the enduring partnership between MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-defense Force by training together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)