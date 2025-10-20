Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard, administers the Oath of Office to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor, Deputy Wing Commander of the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard, at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 25, 2025. Brig. Gen. Taylor’s reaffirmation, administered following her Oct. 16 promotion to Brig. Gen., symbolizes a renewed commitment to service and the Constitution. Brig. Gen. Taylor additionally serves as the Acting Director of the Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, District of Columbia National Guard. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing and managing the development, execution and evaluation of joint staff programs and policies pertaining to the command, control and operation of joint functions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.25.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9369504
    VIRIN: 251025-F-PL327-6077
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Staff
    Oath of Office
    D.C. National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II
    Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download