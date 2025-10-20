Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor Reaffirms Oath of Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard, administers the Oath of Office to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor, Deputy Wing Commander of the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard, at the D.C. Armory, Oct. 25, 2025. Brig. Gen. Taylor’s reaffirmation, administered following her Oct. 16 promotion to Brig. Gen., symbolizes a renewed commitment to service and the Constitution. Brig. Gen. Taylor additionally serves as the Acting Director of the Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, District of Columbia National Guard. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing and managing the development, execution and evaluation of joint staff programs and policies pertaining to the command, control and operation of joint functions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)