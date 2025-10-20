Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Supports Advisory Neighborhood Commission in Ward 8 [Image 3 of 4]

    National Guard Supports Advisory Neighborhood Commission in Ward 8

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Charles Harris, 113th Wing District of Columbia National Guard, collects refuse in Ward 8, Washington D.C., as part of area beautification, Oct. 18, 2025. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.25.2025 13:45
    Photo ID: 9369494
    VIRIN: 251018-Z-XW610-1169
    Resolution: 5161x2903
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, National Guard Supports Advisory Neighborhood Commission in Ward 8 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Carrol Walter Hughes IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCNG
    District of Columbia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    DCsafe

