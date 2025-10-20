U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alan Montague, left, and Airman 1st class Aaron Birchfield, both with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia National Guard, arrive in Ward 8, Washington D.C. to conduct area beautification, Oct. 18, 2025. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2025 13:45
|Photo ID:
|9369491
|VIRIN:
|251018-Z-XW610-1023
|Resolution:
|5176x2912
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Supports Advisory Neighborhood Commission in Ward 8 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Carrol Walter Hughes IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.