National Guard Supports Advisory Neighborhood Commission in Ward 8

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Charles Harris, 113th Wing District of Columbia National Guard, collects refuse in Ward 8, Washington D.C., as part of area beautification, Oct. 18, 2025. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, about 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV)