42nd Beirut Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members and veterans salute families and attendees following the 42nd anniversary Beirut Memorial Observance wreath-laying ceremony at Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2025. The event honors the lives lost in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing and is one of three memorial ceremonies held annually in the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)