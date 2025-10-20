Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Raymond Randall delivers remarks during the 42nd anniversary Beirut Memorial Observance wreath-laying ceremony at Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2025. The event honors the lives lost in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing and is one of three memorial ceremonies held annually in the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9369087
|VIRIN:
|251023-M-KU714-1050
|Resolution:
|7047x4700
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42nd Beirut Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Erica Padgett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.