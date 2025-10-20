Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd Beirut Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    42nd Beirut Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Stephen Tracy, North Carolina Pack Pound Keeper, left, and retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Raymond Randall, right, salute the flag during the 42nd anniversary Beirut Memorial Observance wreath-laying ceremony at Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2025. The event honors the lives lost in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing and is one of three memorial ceremonies held annually in the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)

