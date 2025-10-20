Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Dyer, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, operates an MHU-83 Bomb Lift Truck during phase maintenance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, October 20, 2025. Phase maintenance on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft can take up to two weeks of around the clock work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)