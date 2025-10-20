Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phase Maintenance on an A-10C Thunderbolt II [Image 2 of 4]

    Phase Maintenance on an A-10C Thunderbolt II

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen perform phase maintenance in the cockpit of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, October 20, 2025. Phase maintenance is a process where the entire aircraft is taken apart, inspected, repaired and put back together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

