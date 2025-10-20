Phase Maintenance on an A-10C Thunderbolt II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen perform phase maintenance in the cockpit of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, October 20, 2025. Phase maintenance is a process where the entire aircraft is taken apart, inspected, repaired and put back together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)