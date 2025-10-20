Phase Maintenance on an A-10C Thunderbolt II

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Stevenson, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load team chief, performs phase maintenance onunder an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, October 20, 2025. Phase maintenance occurs when an A-10 aircraft hits 400 flying hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 13:01
|Photo ID:
|9369075
|VIRIN:
|251020-F-NX073-1031
|Resolution:
|5868x3904
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
