    Phase Maintenance on an A-10C Thunderbolt II [Image 1 of 4]

    Phase Maintenance on an A-10C Thunderbolt II

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Stevenson, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load team chief, performs phase maintenance onunder an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, October 20, 2025. Phase maintenance occurs when an A-10 aircraft hits 400 flying hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 13:01
    Photo ID: 9369075
    VIRIN: 251020-F-NX073-1031
    Resolution: 5868x3904
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
