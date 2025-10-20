Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter aircrew, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, returns to Bethel, Alaska, during storm recovery operations, Oct. 15, 2025. To date, Alaska Army National Guard aviators flew over 140 hours and moved over 22,000 pounds of cargo while supporting storm recovery efforts across Western Alaska (courtesy photo)