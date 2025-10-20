Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter aircrew, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, perform preflight procedures while traveling from Bethel to Tuntutuliak, Alaska, during storm response operations, Oct. 22, 2025. To date, Alaska Army National Guard aviators flew over 140 hours and moved over 22,000 pounds of cargo while supporting storm recovery efforts across Western Alaska (courtesy photo)