Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia return from Tuntutuliak to Bethel, Alaska, during storm response operations, Oct. 22, 2025. To date, Alaska Army National Guard aviators flew over 140 hours and moved over 22,000 pounds of cargo while supporting storm recovery efforts across Western Alaska (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 01:01
|Photo ID:
|9368667
|VIRIN:
|251022-Z-A3507-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
