    81st TRG hosts fitness fair for Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    81st TRG hosts fitness fair for Airmen

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Paul Ahlberg, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron certified drug and alcohol counselor, passes out literature during the 81st Training Group fitness fair at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 26, 2025. More than 2,000 81st TRG students participated in the event, which provided active learning activities and education to reduce injuries, improve performance and enhance mental resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9368579
    VIRIN: 250926-F-BD983-1211
    Resolution: 5172x3531
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Medical Group
    81st Training Group
    Air Force
    Fitness

