    81st TRG hosts fitness fair for Airmen

    81st TRG hosts fitness fair for Airmen

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Senior Airman Diego Gomez Aradillas, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency room technician, provides a tactical combat casualty care briefing during the 81st Training Group fitness fair at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 26, 2025. More than 2,000 81st TRG students participated in the event, which provided active learning activities and education to reduce injuries, improve performance and enhance mental resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9368578
    VIRIN: 250926-F-BD983-1208
    Resolution: 4976x3437
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 81st TRG hosts fitness fair for Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Medical Group
    81st Training Group
    Air Force
    Fitness

