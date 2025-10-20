U.S. Airman Jorge Flores, 335th Training Squadron student, participates in an exercise during the 81st Training Group fitness fair at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 26, 2025. More than 2,000 81st TRG students participated in the event, which provided active learning activities and education to reduce injuries, improve performance and enhance mental resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9368577
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-BD983-1188
|Resolution:
|4480x3152
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st TRG hosts fitness fair for Airmen [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.