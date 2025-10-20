81st TRG hosts fitness fair for Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman Jorge Flores, 335th Training Squadron student, participates in an exercise during the 81st Training Group fitness fair at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 26, 2025. More than 2,000 81st TRG students participated in the event, which provided active learning activities and education to reduce injuries, improve performance and enhance mental resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)