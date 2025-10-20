Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Change of Command [Image 6 of 11]

    Washington Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Change of Command

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion conducted a change of command between Col. Bill Cooper, outgoing and LTC Nicholas Stuart, incoming, at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025. Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard, oversaw the change of command. (U.S. National Guard photos by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9368201
    VIRIN: 251021-O-CH682-7393
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 883.61 KB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

