Washington Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Change of Command

Soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion conducted a change of command between Col. Bill Cooper, outgoing and LTC Nicholas Stuart, incoming, at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025. Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard, oversaw the change of command. (U.S. National Guard photos by Peter Chang)