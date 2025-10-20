101 Years Young, 250 Years Strong: Honoring a WWII Marine for the Corps’ 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Ceremonial Platoon presents U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. John Grimes, a World War II veteran, with a cake to celebrate the upcoming 250th birthday of the Marine Corps at The Jefferson, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2025. Grimes enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 and became a radio operator and fought in WWII during the battle of Tinian in 1944. During the battle he was injured by a mortar blast and later awarded the Purple Heart. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)