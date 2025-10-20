Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101 Years Young, 250 Years Strong: Honoring a WWII Marine for the Corps’ 250th Birthday [Image 6 of 6]

    101 Years Young, 250 Years Strong: Honoring a WWII Marine for the Corps’ 250th Birthday

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. John Grimes, a World War II veteran, right , poses for a photo with with son, Jacques Grimes, during a visit with Marine Corps Base Quantico's Ceremonial Platoon to celebrate the upcoming 250th birthday of the Marine Corps at The Jefferson, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2025. Grimes enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 and became a radio operator and fought in WWII during the battle of Tinian in 1944. During the battle he was injured by a mortar blast and later awarded the Purple Heart. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)

