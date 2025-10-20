U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. John Grimes, a World War II veteran, right, is visited by Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Ceremonial Platoon to celebrate the upcoming 250th birthday of the Marine Corps at The Jefferson, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2025. Grimes enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 and became a radio operator and fought in WWII during the battle of Tinian in 1944. During the battle he was injured by a mortar blast and later awarded the Purple Heart. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 09:59
|Photo ID:
|9368029
|VIRIN:
|251010-M-ML869-1022
|Resolution:
|7587x5058
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101 Years Young, 250 Years Strong: Honoring a WWII Marine for the Corps’ 250th Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Harleigh Faulk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
