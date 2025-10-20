U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Phillip M. DaSilva, a postal clerk with the Camp Johnson Post Office, right, is checked on after washing off contamination during an urgent response drill at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2025. The installation conducted the annual exercise to familiarize participants with Force Protection Condition action sets, staff coordination checklists, area guard force orders and standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9367377
|VIRIN:
|251022-M-GV552-1135
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.91 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIEAST Urgent Response Suspicious Package Drill [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.