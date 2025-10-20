MCIEAST Urgent Response Suspicious Package Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Jonethen Barneshurt, a religious program specialist with Field Medical Training Battalion-East, Camp Johnson, center, roleplays as a contaminated patient and washes off contamination while being supervised by Lt. Brian Allen, nurse, left, and Seaman Apprentice Giselle Santacruz, corpsman, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, right, during an urgent response drill at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2025. The installation conducted the annual exercise to familiarize participants with Force Protection Condition action sets, staff coordination checklists, area guard force orders and standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)